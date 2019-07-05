Comparison of Chegg Inc. (CHGG) and Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

As Education & Training Services businesses, Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) and Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg Inc. 36 14.03 N/A -0.15 0.00 Grand Canyon Education Inc. 110 7.45 N/A 4.73 24.30

Demonstrates Chegg Inc. and Grand Canyon Education Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chegg Inc. and Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9% Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 16.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.2 beta means Chegg Inc.’s volatility is 20.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

Chegg Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, Grand Canyon Education Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Chegg Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Grand Canyon Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chegg Inc. and Grand Canyon Education Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$38.5 is Chegg Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -4.77%. Competitively Grand Canyon Education Inc. has a consensus price target of $136, with potential upside of 14.78%. Based on the data given earlier, Grand Canyon Education Inc. is looking more favorable than Chegg Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chegg Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chegg Inc. 0.28% -4.66% -2.75% 34.55% 47.99% 28.25% Grand Canyon Education Inc. -0.1% -3.06% 21.05% -10.6% 7.08% 19.46%

For the past year Chegg Inc. was more bullish than Grand Canyon Education Inc.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Chegg Inc.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.