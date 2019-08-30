Comparison of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)

As Application Software companies, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.07 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cheetah Mobile Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival SolarWinds Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 10.97% upside potential and an average target price of $4.35. Meanwhile, SolarWinds Corporation’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 1.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cheetah Mobile Inc. looks more robust than SolarWinds Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cheetah Mobile Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.4% and 97.1%. 16.14% are Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance while SolarWinds Corporation has 29.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors SolarWinds Corporation.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.