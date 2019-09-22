Comparison of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Both Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 Qualys Inc. 85 10.21 N/A 1.47 58.96

Table 1 highlights Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Qualys Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cheetah Mobile Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is presently more affordable than Qualys Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.14. In other hand, Qualys Inc. has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Qualys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Cheetah Mobile Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Qualys Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Qualys Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$4.35 is Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.89%. Meanwhile, Qualys Inc.’s consensus price target is $94.4, while its potential upside is 20.92%. The information presented earlier suggests that Qualys Inc. looks more robust than Cheetah Mobile Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.4% and 89% respectively. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.14%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15.3% of Qualys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance while Qualys Inc. has 15.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.