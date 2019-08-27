Comparison of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Both Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.38 N/A -0.22 0.00

Demonstrates Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.14 shows that Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nuance Communications Inc. on the other hand, has 0.91 beta which makes it 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Nuance Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nuance Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s upside potential is 12.69% at a $4.35 average target price. On the other hand, Nuance Communications Inc.’s potential upside is 29.26% and its average target price is $22. The information presented earlier suggests that Nuance Communications Inc. looks more robust than Cheetah Mobile Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares and 92.1% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares. About 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance while Nuance Communications Inc. has 25.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Nuance Communications Inc. beats Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.