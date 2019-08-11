Comparison of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Both Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 Arco Platform Limited 35 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Arco Platform Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Arco Platform Limited has a Current Ratio of 11.9 while its Quick Ratio is 11.7. Arco Platform Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Arco Platform Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 0 2.00

$4.35 is Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 36.79%. Competitively the average target price of Arco Platform Limited is $46, which is potential -7.74% downside. Based on the data given earlier, Cheetah Mobile Inc. is looking more favorable than Arco Platform Limited, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Arco Platform Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.4% and 0%. Insiders held 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance while Arco Platform Limited has 99.55% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats Arco Platform Limited.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.