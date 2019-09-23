Comparison of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 20.39 N/A -1.10 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 65.57%. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Verona Pharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.