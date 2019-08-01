Comparison of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 27.06 N/A -1.28 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 3.34 N/A 0.39 40.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $17, with potential upside of 36.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.3% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 159.34% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.