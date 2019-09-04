Comparison of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 25.94 N/A -1.10 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 742 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.3 and its Quick Ratio is 30.3. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 73.4%. Insiders owned 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.