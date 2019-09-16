Comparison of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

We are contrasting Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 24.74 N/A -1.10 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. which has a 59.8 Current Ratio and a 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.