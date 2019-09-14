Comparison of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 24.31 N/A -1.10 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 139.29% and its average target price is $19.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 90.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.