Comparison of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 27.06 N/A -1.28 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, CohBar Inc. which has a 15.5 Current Ratio and a 15.5 Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.4% of CohBar Inc. shares. 8.2% are Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, CohBar Inc. has 32.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 159.34% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -28.3% weaker performance.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.