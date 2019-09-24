Comparison of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

This is a contrast between Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 20.11 N/A -1.10 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.30 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Advaxis Inc. has 7.1 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 39.2%. Insiders held 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Advaxis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Advaxis Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.