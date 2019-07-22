Comparison of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

As Biotechnology companies, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 4 29.53 N/A -1.28 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Demonstrates Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -101.3% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $44, which is potential 1,323.95% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -0.63% 61.64% 25.53% 88.05% 43.47% 159.34% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.