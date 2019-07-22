Comparison of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

As Biotechnology companies, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|29.53
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.45
|0.00
Demonstrates Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-144.3%
|-101.3%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-65.1%
|-59.2%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $44, which is potential 1,323.95% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.5% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.2% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.63%
|61.64%
|25.53%
|88.05%
|43.47%
|159.34%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|16.33%
|-12.58%
|-7.56%
|-9.63%
|22.47%
|11.88%
For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
