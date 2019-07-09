Comparison of Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -3.05 0.00 Celcuity Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Check-Cap Ltd. and Celcuity Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) and Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap Ltd. 0.00% -83.3% -70.3% Celcuity Inc. 0.00% -26.7% -25.9%

Liquidity

Check-Cap Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, Celcuity Inc.’s Current Ratio is 38.1 and has 38.1 Quick Ratio. Celcuity Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Check-Cap Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Check-Cap Ltd. and Celcuity Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Check-Cap Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Celcuity Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Check-Cap Ltd. is $10, with potential upside of 367.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Check-Cap Ltd. and Celcuity Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.6% and 22.1%. Check-Cap Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 17.95%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.46% of Celcuity Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Check-Cap Ltd. -4.49% -7.14% 17.59% -37.43% -43.07% 8.84% Celcuity Inc. -1.25% -6.8% -4.51% -21.57% 9.92% -10.88%

For the past year Check-Cap Ltd. had bullish trend while Celcuity Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Celcuity Inc. beats Check-Cap Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. It develops CELx tests to diagnose breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.