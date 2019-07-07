Comparison of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) have been rivals in the REIT – Hotel/Motel for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust 19 2.74 N/A 0.63 31.91 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 80 3.09 N/A 5.17 16.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chatham Lodging Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Chatham Lodging Trust. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Chatham Lodging Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 0.00% 65% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Chatham Lodging Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 1 0 2.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Chatham Lodging Trust’s upside potential is 6.61% at a $20 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. is $98, which is potential 20.50% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. appears more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.1% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares and 88.8% of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chatham Lodging Trust 0.76% 1.83% -3.75% 0.35% 1.88% 13.18% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 4.07% 5.16% 5.41% 14.72% 6.98% 30.29%

For the past year Chatham Lodging Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 10 of the 11 factors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels to create its portfolio. Chatham Lodging Trust was founded on October 26, 2009 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince GeorgeÂ’s County, Maryland. As of February 15, 2013, this segmentÂ’s network of resorts had 7,797 rooms. It also owns and operates the Inn hotel with approximately 303 rooms at Opryland. The companyÂ’s Opry and Attractions segment owns and operates Nashville-based tourist attractions, including the Grand Ole Opry, a live country music show; the Ryman Auditorium, a venue with approximately 2,300 seats for concerts and musical productions; the General Jackson Showboat, a 300-foot, four-deck paddle wheel showboat on the Cumberland river; the Gaylord Springs Golf Links, a clubhouse, which provides meeting space for approximately 500 guests; and the Wildhorse Saloon, a country music performance venue. This segment also operates WSM-AM, a radio broadcasting station. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.