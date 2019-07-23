Comparison of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU)

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 14.5%. Insiders held 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.98% 3% 0% 0% 3.1% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.27% 0% 5.32% 0% 1.16%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.