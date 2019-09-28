Comparison of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

We are contrasting ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 3.10M -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 29,750,479.85% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.