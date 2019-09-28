Comparison of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

We are contrasting ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|3.10M
|-0.02
|0.00
Demonstrates ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|29,750,479.85%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
