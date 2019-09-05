Comparison of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

Both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Table 1 highlights ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.