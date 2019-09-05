Comparison of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

Both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|261.79
Table 1 highlights ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares and 76.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|1.9%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.
