Comparison of Chase Corporation (CCF) and OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)

Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) and OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase Corporation 98 3.39 N/A 4.13 23.85 OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 7 0.59 N/A 0.11 64.91

In table 1 we can see Chase Corporation and OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Chase Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Chase Corporation is currently more affordable than OMNOVA Solutions Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 12.4% OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Chase Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.86 beta. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 2.11 beta and it is 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chase Corporation are 5.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Chase Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.9% of Chase Corporation shares and 0% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. shares. Chase Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chase Corporation 0.9% 8.26% -0.34% -13.05% -14.47% -1.61% OMNOVA Solutions Inc. -3.44% -6.03% -12.48% -10.59% -35.69% -4.37%

For the past year Chase Corporation was less bearish than OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Summary

Chase Corporation beats OMNOVA Solutions Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in oil and gas drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications. This segment primarily sells its products directly to manufacturers. The Engineered Surfaces segment designs, develops, produces, and markets functional and decorative surfacing products, such as coated fabrics, vinyl, paper and specialty laminates, and industrial films. Its products are used in various applications, such as commercial building refurbishment, remodeling and new construction, kitchen and bath cabinets, manufactured housing, flooring, commercial and residential furniture, retail display fixtures, home furnishings, and commercial appliances; transportation, including automotive, truck, bus and other mass transit, marine and motorcycle, and recreational vehicles; and industrial films for flooring, banners, tents, and ceiling tiles. This segment distributes its products primarily through a direct sales force and agents to manufacturers of retail store fixtures, cabinets, furniture, seating, and health care components, and other products. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.