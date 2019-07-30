Comparison of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) and Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Both Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) and Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) are each other’s competitor in the Metal Fabrication industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chart Industries Inc. 81 2.31 N/A 1.42 58.44 Highway Holdings Limited 3 0.56 N/A 0.08 36.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Chart Industries Inc. and Highway Holdings Limited. Highway Holdings Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Chart Industries Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Chart Industries Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chart Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Highway Holdings Limited 0.00% 2.7% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.08 shows that Chart Industries Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Highway Holdings Limited’s 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chart Industries Inc. are 1.1 and 0.7. Competitively, Highway Holdings Limited has 2.7 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Highway Holdings Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chart Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Chart Industries Inc. and Highway Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chart Industries Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Highway Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Chart Industries Inc. has a 37.91% upside potential and a consensus target price of $103.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chart Industries Inc. and Highway Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.7% respectively. 0.5% are Chart Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.3% of Highway Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chart Industries Inc. -3.33% -4.42% 0.93% 19.24% 35.1% 27.97% Highway Holdings Limited -2.72% -8.8% -3.84% -26.75% -40.63% 10.15%

For the past year Chart Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Highway Holdings Limited.

Summary

Chart Industries Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Highway Holdings Limited.

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems for natural gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and industrial gas applications. The D&S segment designs, manufactures, services, and maintains bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; and offer cryogenic components, including vacuum insulated pipe, engineered bulk gas installations, specialty liquid nitrogen, end-use equipment, and cryogenic flow meters. This segment also supplies cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, railcars, bulk storage tanks, fuel stations, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering LNG into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as optional equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants. The BioMedical segment offers respiratory oxygen product line that comprises medical respiratory products, including liquid oxygen systems, as well as stationary, transportable, and portable oxygen concentrators primarily used for the in-home supplemental oxygen treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, such as bronchitis, emphysema, and asthma. This segment also provides vacuum insulated containment vessels for storing biological materials; and commercial oxygen generation systems that consist of self-contained and standard generators, and packaged systems for industrial and medical oxygen and nitrogen generating systems. Chart Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Canton, Georgia.

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM. It also engages in the trade of plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles metal, plastic, mold, and electronic products, and automation equipment. The companyÂ’s products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, it assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process and provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services. The company primarily serves customers in Hong Kong/China, Europe, the United States/Mexico, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.