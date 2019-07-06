Comparison of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 132 2.92 N/A 4.52 29.15 RadNet Inc. 13 0.68 N/A 0.65 20.17

In table 1 we can see Charles River Laboratories International Inc. and RadNet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. RadNet Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than RadNet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 5.9% RadNet Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. RadNet Inc. has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, RadNet Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RadNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. and RadNet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 RadNet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s average price target is $157, while its potential upside is 10.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. and RadNet Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.5% and 65.5%. About 1.4% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% are RadNet Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -3.41% -8.11% -5.38% -3.53% 22.66% 16.3% RadNet Inc. 1.93% 1.62% -3.73% -1.72% 1.31% 29.5%

For the past year Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has weaker performance than RadNet Inc.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors RadNet Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.