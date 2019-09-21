Comparison of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (CHAC) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

As Conglomerates businesses, Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CHAC) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 123.21% and its consensus price target is $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 82.5% respectively. Competitively, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. -0.97% 7.11% 0% 0% 0% 8.78% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has 8.78% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.