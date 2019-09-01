Comparison of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (BURG) and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

This is a contrast between Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -1.70 0.00 Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 11 0.80 N/A 0.44 27.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -80.2% -18.1% Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.43 beta means Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 143.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s beta is 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s potential upside is 25.22% and its average price target is $14.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.7% and 84%. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.2% are Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -3.64% -27.98% -49.31% -61.45% -72.47% -41.73% Del Taco Restaurants Inc. -2.02% -3.89% 15.98% 14.88% -5.46% 21.32%

For the past year Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has -41.73% weaker performance while Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has 21.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.