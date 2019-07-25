Comparison of Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 9 3.05 N/A -0.03 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Champions Oncology Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Champions Oncology Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

Liquidity

Champions Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Champions Oncology Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55% and 16.2% respectively. Insiders held 16.8% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -6.08% 1.67% -11.18% -38.41% 100% 8.83% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.