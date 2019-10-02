Comparison of Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

As Biotechnology companies, Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 6 12.56 5.77M -0.03 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 4 -0.06 13.48M -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 97,631,133.67% -20.5% -2.7% PolarityTE Inc. 321,174,144.05% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Champions Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.02 beta. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Champions Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $9.25, and a 72.57% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Champions Oncology Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.6% and 45.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.