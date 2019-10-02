Comparison of Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Both Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 6 12.56 5.77M -0.03 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 0.00 39.43M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Champions Oncology Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 97,631,133.67% -20.5% -2.7% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2,186,789,418.22% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility & Risk

Champions Oncology Inc. has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 8 and 8 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Champions Oncology Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Champions Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 66.97% at a $9.25 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares and 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. About 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.4% are Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. has -17.16% weaker performance while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 6 of the 11 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.