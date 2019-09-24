Comparison of Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.52 N/A -0.03 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.43 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Champions Oncology Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Champions Oncology Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Arvinas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Arvinas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Champions Oncology Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Champions Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.68% and an $9.25 consensus target price. Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.33 consensus target price and a 32.45% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Champions Oncology Inc. looks more robust than Arvinas Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares and 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Arvinas Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Champions Oncology Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.