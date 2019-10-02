Comparison of Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 6 12.56 5.77M -0.03 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.70M -3.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Champions Oncology Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 97,631,133.67% -20.5% -2.7% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 2,927,324,776.06% -78% -61.8%

Risk and Volatility

Champions Oncology Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.02. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Champions Oncology Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Champions Oncology Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Champions Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $9.25, and a 66.97% upside potential. On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 371.70% and its consensus target price is $5. The information presented earlier suggests that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Champions Oncology Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Champions Oncology Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.6% and 92.4% respectively. Insiders held 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. was less bearish than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.