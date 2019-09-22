Comparison of CGI Inc. (GIB) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP)

As Information Technology Services companies, CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI Inc. 74 0.00 N/A 3.26 23.63 Internap Corporation 3 0.20 N/A -3.12 0.00

Demonstrates CGI Inc. and Internap Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 9.8% Internap Corporation 0.00% 503.2% -9.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.55 beta indicates that CGI Inc. is 45.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Internap Corporation on the other hand, has 2.91 beta which makes it 191.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CGI Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Internap Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. CGI Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Internap Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CGI Inc. and Internap Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Internap Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$83 is CGI Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.72%. Internap Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $10 average price target and a 329.18% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Internap Corporation appears more favorable than CGI Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CGI Inc. and Internap Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 70% and 72.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12.4% of CGI Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 6.9% are Internap Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CGI Inc. -3.12% -0.18% 7.52% 17.59% 20.92% 25.72% Internap Corporation -6.58% -1.32% -22.19% -43.77% -69.15% -28.19%

For the past year CGI Inc. had bullish trend while Internap Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors CGI Inc. beats Internap Corporation.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; Sm@rtering, a meter infrastructure management solution; and Unify360. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology provider of Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 49 data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region; and IP connectivity services through 81 IP service points worldwide. The Cloud and Hosting Services segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including software and Internet, such as advertising technology; media and entertainment comprising gaming; business services; hosting and IT infrastructure; health care technology infrastructure; and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.