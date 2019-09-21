Comparison of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Both CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45 Seaboard Corporation 4,163 0.71 N/A 18.91 215.80

In table 1 we can see CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Seaboard Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Seaboard Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Seaboard Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8% Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Liquidity

CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Seaboard Corporation are 3.1 and 2.1 respectively. Seaboard Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 19% of Seaboard Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 78.33% are Seaboard Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1% Seaboard Corporation -0.93% -1.82% -9.44% 8.2% 10.31% 15.37%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Seaboard Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Seaboard Corporation beats CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.