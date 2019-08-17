Comparison of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFAU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III appears to has than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares. Insiders owned 2.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.