Comparison of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (CFFA) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55 Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. Pure Acquisition Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Pure Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares and 20% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9%

For the past year CF Finance Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp.