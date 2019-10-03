Comparison of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

We will be comparing the differences between Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 1.73M -17.72 0.00 Myomo Inc. 1 0.00 15.72M -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 40,801,886.79% 0% 0% Myomo Inc. 2,109,783,921.62% -116.3% -97.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Myomo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Myomo Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Myomo Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.8% and 12%. Insiders owned 30.91% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Myomo Inc. has 7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65% Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67%

For the past year Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has 11.65% stronger performance while Myomo Inc. has -41.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Myomo Inc. beats Cesca Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.