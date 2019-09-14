Comparison of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.04 N/A -0.46 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerus Corporation and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cerus Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.6. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Cerus Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cerus Corporation and Tyme Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 40.98% for Cerus Corporation with consensus target price of $7.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cerus Corporation and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 20%. About 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Cerus Corporation had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.