Comparison of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Both Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 5 0.00 126.60M -0.46 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 0.00 23.00M -2.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 2,432,136,476.28% -74.3% -38.3% Translate Bio Inc. 238,341,968.91% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Translate Bio Inc. which has a 7.7 Current Ratio and a 7.7 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cerus Corporation and Translate Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential is 61.29% at a $7.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc. has 31.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was more bullish than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cerus Corporation beats Translate Bio Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.