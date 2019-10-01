Comparison of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 5 0.00 126.60M -0.46 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 27.92M -2.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerus Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cerus Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 2,412,071,790.57% -74.3% -38.3% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 1,547,671,840.35% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Cerus Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Cerus Corporation is $7.5, with potential upside of 54.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Cerus Corporation beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.