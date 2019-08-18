Comparison of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Both Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.37 N/A -0.46 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cerus Corporation’s current beta is 1.6 and it happens to be 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc.’s 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Immunic Inc. which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Immunic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 64.23% and an $9 average target price. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 196.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Immunic Inc. looks more robust than Cerus Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was less bullish than Immunic Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.