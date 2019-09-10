Comparison of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.94 N/A -0.46 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerus Corporation and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cerus Corporation and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Gossamer Bio Inc. which has a 19.8 Current Ratio and a 19.8 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cerus Corporation and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation has a consensus target price of $7.5, and a 51.21% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was more bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.