Comparison of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 5 0.00 126.60M -0.46 0.00 Athersys Inc. 1 -0.14 137.94M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cerus Corporation and Athersys Inc.

Table 2 shows Cerus Corporation and Athersys Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 2,410,877,513.71% -74.3% -38.3% Athersys Inc. 10,094,401,756.31% -58.1% -41.7%

Cerus Corporation has a beta of 1.6 and its 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Athersys Inc. on the other hand, has 0.24 beta which makes it 76.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Athersys Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Athersys Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Athersys Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cerus Corporation has a consensus target price of $7.5, and a 54.32% upside potential. Competitively Athersys Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 727.07%. Based on the results shown earlier, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerus Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.9% of Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance while Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance.

Athersys Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.