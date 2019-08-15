Comparison of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Since Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.59 N/A -0.46 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerus Corporation and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerus Corporation and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cerus Corporation and Artelo Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential is 72.74% at a $9 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Cerus Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.