Comparison of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Both Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 5 0.00 126.60M -0.46 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 5.59M -2.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 2,418,014,783.12% -74.3% -38.3% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 63,306,908.27% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.5. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cerus Corporation and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cerus Corporation is $7.5, with potential upside of 57.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 0.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 45.04% are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -21.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.