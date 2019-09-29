Comparison of Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Both Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 5 0.00 126.60M -0.46 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.20 70.43M -4.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerus Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cerus Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 2,410,877,513.71% -74.3% -38.3% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 586,427,976.69% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.6 beta means Cerus Corporation’s volatility is 60.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.49 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 54.32% and an $7.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $18.9, while its potential upside is 0.64%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cerus Corporation seems more appealing than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cerus Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 0%. 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Cerus Corporation beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.