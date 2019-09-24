Comparison of Cerner Corporation (CERN) and Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

As Healthcare Information Services businesses, Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) and Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner Corporation 68 3.94 N/A 1.81 39.70 Teladoc Health Inc. 61 10.38 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerner Corporation and Teladoc Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner Corporation 0.00% 12% 8.6% Teladoc Health Inc. 0.00% -11.1% -7.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cerner Corporation has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Teladoc Health Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cerner Corporation are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Teladoc Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. Teladoc Health Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerner Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cerner Corporation and Teladoc Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner Corporation 1 0 6 2.86 Teladoc Health Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Cerner Corporation’s average price target is $76.14, while its potential upside is 11.43%. On the other hand, Teladoc Health Inc.’s potential upside is 12.68% and its average price target is $80. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Teladoc Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerner Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85% of Cerner Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Teladoc Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Cerner Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Teladoc Health Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerner Corporation -0.78% -3.53% 7.42% 31.49% 17.56% 36.63% Teladoc Health Inc. -1.44% 0.8% 17.66% 9.94% 11.78% 37.66%

For the past year Cerner Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Teladoc Health Inc.

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions; and various complementary services, including support, hosting, managed, implementation, and strategic consulting services. Further, it provides various services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. Its solution connects consumers with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. The company offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone. It serves employers of Fortune 1000 companies, health plans, health systems, and other entities. Teladoc, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.