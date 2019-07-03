Comparison of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 46 9.61 N/A -0.28 0.00 Talend S.A. 44 5.35 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Talend S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Talend S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Talend S.A. 0.00% -131.4% -19.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Talend S.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Talend S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively Talend S.A. has a consensus target price of $52, with potential upside of 37.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.5% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares and 88.3% of Talend S.A. shares. 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of Talend S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.66% -3.26% 10.58% 28.09% 37.5% 45.43% Talend S.A. -0.91% -8.15% 28.3% 15.1% -17.9% 28.88%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was more bullish than Talend S.A.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Talend S.A.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.