Comparison of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 3 0.00 12.61M -1.25 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 2 0.00 5.15M -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cerecor Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 372,415,829.89% -218.9% -65.9% TrovaGene Inc. 272,443,527.48% -145.6% -109%

Risk & Volatility

Cerecor Inc.’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s beta is 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. TrovaGene Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cerecor Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 203.95% for Cerecor Inc. with consensus target price of $10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares and 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend while TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.