Comparison of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 12.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerecor Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cerecor Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cerecor Inc. has a 2.17 beta, while its volatility is 117.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 2 beta is the reason why it is 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. OncoSec Medical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$10.5 is Cerecor Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 94.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cerecor Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 6.4%. Insiders owned 4.9% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 69.97% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -18.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.