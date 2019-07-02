Comparison of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Since Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 12.55 N/A -1.19 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 541.11 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerecor Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerecor Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.17 beta indicates that Cerecor Inc. is 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.97 beta and it is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.4. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential is 85.84% at a $10.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 6.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77%

For the past year Cerecor Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cerecor Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.