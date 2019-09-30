Comparison of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 3 0.00 12.61M -1.25 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 -3.57 25.95M -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 372,108,120.87% -218.9% -65.9% NewLink Genetics Corporation 1,538,415,935.50% -38.6% -33.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cerecor Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival NewLink Genetics Corporation is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.3. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, with potential upside of 219.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Cerecor Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Cerecor Inc.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.