Comparison of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 5 7.55 N/A -1.25 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cerecor Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerecor Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.3 while its Quick Ratio is 39.3. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cerecor Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerecor Inc.’s upside potential is 215.32% at a $10.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerecor Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 0.3% respectively. 1.2% are Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.