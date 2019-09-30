Comparison of Cerecor Inc. (CERC) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerecor Inc. 3 0.00 12.61M -1.25 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 2 0.00 1.86M -4.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerecor Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cerecor Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerecor Inc. 372,108,120.87% -218.9% -65.9% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 75,862,631.54% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cerecor Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerecor Inc.’s average price target is $10.5, while its potential upside is 221.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.